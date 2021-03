English summary

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hit out at the ruling CPI (M)-led LDF and opposition Congress headed UDF saying they were playing a "friendly match" in poll-bound Kerala. While the Congress and Left are opposing each other tooth and nail in Kerala, 2,000 km away in West Bengal, they are allies, Rajnath, who is in Kerala for campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls told reporters here. A victory of UDF or LDF is ultimately the defeat of the people of Kerala, he said.