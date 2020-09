English summary

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that the productivity of parliament has improved since 2014 as compared to 25 years prior to that. Fifteen persons from various states, who have been elected to the Rajya Sabha (RS), took oath on Monday when the Upper House reconvened for business after five months for an 18-day uninterrupted monsoon session of Parliament amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.