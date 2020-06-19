నేడే పెద్దల సభకు ఎన్నికలు.. ఏపీలో 4 సీట్లకు జరగనున్న పోలింగ్
దేశంలో మళ్లీ ఎన్నికల సందడి మొదలైంది. కరోనా వైరస్ కారణంగా లాక్డౌన్ విధించడంతో మార్చి నెలలో జరగాల్సిన రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికలు వాయిదా పడ్డాయి. ఇక ఈ రోజు రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికలు జరగనున్నాయి. ఉదయం 9 గంటల నుంచి సాయంత్రం 4 గంటల వరకు ఎన్నికలు జరగనున్నాయి. ఇక కౌంటింగ్ కూడా ఈ రోజే సాయంత్రం 5 గంటలకు జరుగుతుంది. మొత్తం 24 రాజ్యసభ సీట్లు ఖాళీ కాగా లాక్డౌన్ కారణంగా 18 సీట్లకు ఎన్నికలు వాయిదా పడ్డాయి. అయితే మరో 6 సీట్లు కూడా జూన్ లేదా జూలై నెలలో ఖాళీ అవుతుండటంతో వాటికి కూడా ఎన్నికలు నిర్వహించనుంది ఎన్నికల సంఘం.
18 సీట్లలో చెరో నాలుగు స్థానాలు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్, గుజరాత్ నుంచి ఉండగా.. జార్ఖండ్ రెండు, మధ్యప్రదేశ్ మూడు, రాజస్థాన్,మణిపూర్, మేఘాలయాల్లో ఒక్కో సీటు ఖాళీ పడ్డాయి. ఇక ఆరు సీట్లు నాలుగు కర్నాటకలో ఖాళీ కాగా అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్, మిజోరాంలలో ఒక్కో సీటు ఖాళీ పడ్డాయి. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ నుంచి వైసీపీ తరపున అయోధ్య రామిరెడ్డి, పరిమల్ నత్వానీ, పిల్లి సుభాష్ చంద్రబోస్, మోపిదేవి వెంకటరమణలు ఉండగా... టీడీపీ అభ్యర్థిగా వర్ల రామయ్య బరిలో ఉన్నారు.
It is very clear that we will win one seat in the #RajyaSabhaElection: Former Chief Minister & Congress leader Kamal Nath after casting his vote at the state Assembly in Bhopal.— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Voting is currently underway for three Rajya Sabha seats of the state. https://t.co/mSJLIMQ0cD pic.twitter.com/DOHC37sC7o
Jharkhand: Polling for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states to be held today. In Jharkhand, polling to be held on two Rajya Sabha seats. Visuals from state legislative assembly in Ranchi. #RajyaSabhaElection pic.twitter.com/sQXCSNtNwc— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Rajasthan: Three buses, carrying BJP MLAs, reach state legislative assembly in Jaipur ahead of the polling for #RajyaSabhaElection today. In the state, polling for three seats to be held. pic.twitter.com/1lyvD51Bbt— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Gujarat: Polling for #RajyaSabhaElection to take place today. In the state, polling to be held on four Rajya Sabha seats. Visuals from state legislative assembly in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/st6vkcqNgK— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020