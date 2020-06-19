  • search
    నేడే పెద్దల సభకు ఎన్నికలు.. ఏపీలో 4 సీట్లకు జరగనున్న పోలింగ్

    By
    |

    దేశంలో మళ్లీ ఎన్నికల సందడి మొదలైంది. కరోనా వైరస్ కారణంగా లాక్‌డౌన్ విధించడంతో మార్చి నెలలో జరగాల్సిన రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికలు వాయిదా పడ్డాయి. ఇక ఈ రోజు రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికలు జరగనున్నాయి. ఉదయం 9 గంటల నుంచి సాయంత్రం 4 గంటల వరకు ఎన్నికలు జరగనున్నాయి. ఇక కౌంటింగ్ కూడా ఈ రోజే సాయంత్రం 5 గంటలకు జరుగుతుంది. మొత్తం 24 రాజ్యసభ సీట్లు ఖాళీ కాగా లాక్‌డౌన్ కారణంగా 18 సీట్లకు ఎన్నికలు వాయిదా పడ్డాయి. అయితే మరో 6 సీట్లు కూడా జూన్ లేదా జూలై నెలలో ఖాళీ అవుతుండటంతో వాటికి కూడా ఎన్నికలు నిర్వహించనుంది ఎన్నికల సంఘం.

    Rajyasabha elections for 24 seats to be held on June 19th live updates

    18 సీట్లలో చెరో నాలుగు స్థానాలు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్, గుజరాత్‌ నుంచి ఉండగా.. జార్ఖండ్ రెండు, మధ్యప్రదేశ్ మూడు, రాజస్థాన్,మణిపూర్, మేఘాలయాల్లో ఒక్కో సీటు ఖాళీ పడ్డాయి. ఇక ఆరు సీట్లు నాలుగు కర్నాటకలో ఖాళీ కాగా అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్, మిజోరాంలలో ఒక్కో సీటు ఖాళీ పడ్డాయి. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ నుంచి వైసీపీ తరపున అయోధ్య రామిరెడ్డి, పరిమల్ నత్వానీ, పిల్లి సుభాష్ చంద్రబోస్, మోపిదేవి వెంకటరమణలు ఉండగా... టీడీపీ అభ్యర్థిగా వర్ల రామయ్య బరిలో ఉన్నారు.

    10:18 AM, 19 Jun
    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
    రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికల్లో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్న స్పీకర్ తమ్మినేని, సీఎం జగన్, ఇతర మంత్రులు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు
    9:58 AM, 19 Jun
    గుజరాత్
    రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికలకు ఓటు వేసేందుకు అంబులెన్స్‌లో వచ్చిన మతార్ బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే కేసరిసిన్హ్ జేసంగ్‌భాయ్ సోలంకి
    9:56 AM, 19 Jun
    మధ్యప్రదేశ్
    కచ్చితంగా ఒక సీటును గెలుస్తామన్న మధ్యప్రదేశ్ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కాంగ్రెస్ నేత కమల్‌నాథ్. భోపాల్ అసెంబ్లీ హాలులో ఓటు వేసిన కమల్‌నాథ్
    9:12 AM, 19 Jun
    జార్ఖండ్
    జార్ఖండ్‌ నుంచి రెండు రాజ్యసభ సీట్లకు నేడు పోలింగ్. రాంచీలోని అసెంబ్లీలో అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తి
    9:11 AM, 19 Jun
    రాజస్థాన్
    రాజస్థాన్ జైపూర్‌లో అసెంబ్లీకి మూడు బస్సుల్లో వచ్చిన బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు. రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికలకు అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తి
    8:50 AM, 19 Jun
    గుజరాత్
    రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికలకు అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తి. గాంధీనగర్‌లోని అసెంబ్లీ హాలులో ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తి. మొత్తం నాలుగు స్థానాలకు పోటీ
    8:34 AM, 19 Jun
    మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌ రాజ్యసభ బరిలో దిగ్విజయ్ సింగ్, సింధియా
    8:33 AM, 19 Jun
    మధ్యప్రదేశ్ గుజరాత్‌లో రసవత్తరంగా రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికలు
    7:33 AM, 19 Jun
    కర్ణాటక
    కర్ణాటక నుంచి రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికల బరిలో నిల్చున్న మాజీ ప్రధాని దేవేగౌడ (జేడీఎస్), కేంద్ర మాజీమంత్రి మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గె (కాంగ్రెస్), ఈరన్న కదడి, అశోక్ (బీజేపీ). నలుగురూ గెలవడం దాదాపు ఖాయమైనట్టే
    7:20 AM, 19 Jun
    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
    ఏపీ నుంచి వైసీపీ తరపున అయోధ్య రామిరెడ్డి, పరిమల్ నత్వానీ, పిల్లి సుభాష్ చంద్రబోస్, మోపిదేవి వెంకటరమణ టీడీపీ అభ్యర్థిగా వర్ల రామయ్య బరిలో ఉన్నారు.
    6:50 AM, 19 Jun
    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
    ఏపీలో కాస్సేపట్లో ఆరంభం కానున్న రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికలు. ఉదయం 9 నుంచి సాయంత్రం 4 గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్. అసెంబ్లీ మీటింగ్ హాలులో పోలింగ్. ఏర్పాట్లను పూర్తి చేసిన అధికారులు

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha elections AP election commission amaravati రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికలు ఏపీ ఎన్నికల కమిషన్ అమరావతి

    English summary
    Elections for 24 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 10 states will be held on June 19. Polling will be done from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday, and counting of votes will commence at 5:00 pm on the same day.
