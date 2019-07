అవిశ్వాసం ప్రవేశపెట్టిన గట్టెక్కుతాం : కుమార క్యాబినెట్ ధీమా

English summary

As the government in Karnataka faces an existential crisis with the resignation of 16 legislators of the ruling coalition, the state Cabinet that met on Thursday resolved to face the situation "bravely" and "withstand" it unitedly. Expressing confidence that the government would survive, the cabinet that met under the leadership of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said it was ready to face a no-confidence motion, if moved by the opposition BJP. "Political developments were discussed, what was discussed and decided was that the government is in a crisis situation, there is no doubt about it, various reasons for it and steps to solve it were discussed," Rural development minister Krishna Byre Gowda said.