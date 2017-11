జియో బంపర్ ఆఫర్: రూ.399 రీ ఛార్జీ చేస్తే, రూ.2599 క్యాష్ బ్యాక్

National

Reliance Jio has unveiled its triple cashback scheme, which gives Jio Prime members a total cashback worth Rs 2,599 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. This includes instant cashback worth Rs 400, plus Rs 300 cashback vouchers in mobile wallets along with vouchers of up to Rs 1,899 for shopping on e-commerce platforms. The offer will be valid from November 10 to November 25.