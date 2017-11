National

Narsimha

English summary

Reliance Jio, which has recently revamped its tariffs and data plans, offers attractive plans for customers. The aggressive tariffs from Jio have made the telecom sector fiercely competitive. Key industry players keep rolling out data offers to retain and woo customers. Global brokerage Credit Suisse said that the new tariffs of Jio are still 65 per cent lower than what an average smartphone customer was paying before its launch, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Incumbent telecom operators are thus leaving no stone unturned to retain and attract customers.