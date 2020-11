‘ఐ’ తీస్తే శవం -‘ఏ’ తీస్తే మృతం -మాజీ సీఎం భార్యకు కౌంటర్ -పండుగ వేళ చావు రాజకీయం

English summary

The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, over her critical remarks against the party and said she should realise that every alphabet was important. amid bihar election result, Amruta Fadnavis called it "Shav (corpse) Sena". "Don't let the alphabet 'A' in your name go into "mruta" state (dead in Marathi). Realise the importance of 'A' in your name Amruta, says sena Neelam Gorhe.