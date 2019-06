సాద్వీ మరో కాంట్రవర్సీ : ఎంపీగా ప్రమాణం చేసేప్పుడు గురువు పేరు, విపక్ష సభ్యుల అభ్యంతరం

English summary

the Lok Sabha today saw ruckus as Pragya Singh Thakur took oath as the newly elected member of the house. While taking oath of duty Pragya Singh Thakur took name of her guru. Taking oath in Sanskrit, she said, "I...Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Poorn Chetnand Avdheshanand Giri", which the Opposition members objected to saying she modified the wordings of oath. They said the name of her guru, Swami Avdheshanand Giri was not mentioned in the record that she submitted in the election affidavit and taking that name is not allowed under the rules. Pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar said he will get the record verified and take cognizance accordingly.