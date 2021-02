India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda

English summary

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has led the call for unity in India among cricketers of the nation, in what can be seen as a veiled response to the international media attention that the farmer's protests have received thanks to mentions from the likes of Rihanna and Greta Thunberg.