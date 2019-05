English summary

A Muslim man was shot at in Begusarai district of Bihar allegedly after he was asked his name. A video clip of the injured youth speaking about the incident has gone viral on social media.Mohammed Qasim, who is a detergent salesman in Kumbhi village, identified his attacker as one Rajiv Yadav, who he said was drunk at the time of the incident. “I was stopped by Rajiv Yadav and he asked me my name. When I told him my name, he said you should go to Pakistan and then shot me,” he can be heard saying in the video.