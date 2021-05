సీజేఐ రమణ మరో సంచలనం -చిన్న కేసుల్లో అరెస్టులు వద్దు -ఆ ఖైదీల విడుదలకు సుప్రీంకోర్టు ఆదేశం

English summary

a special Bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Surya Kant of Supreme Court on Saturday passed a detailed order on decongesting prisons amid the raging second wave of Covid-19, saying that the police should not arrest the accused unless necessary in crimes sentenced with less than seven years of imprisonment, and directed authorities to ensure that proper medical facilities are provided to the inmates. The high-powered committees constituted by the state governments and Union territories have been asked to identify and release the vulnerable categories of prisoners on an urgent basis.