ట్రెండింగ్ లో సెల్ఫీ విత్ తిలక్: బొట్టు, విభూది పెట్టుకున్న వాళ్లను చూస్తే చాలా భయం: మాజీ సీఎం

English summary

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has waded into another controversy over his remarks about people who wear tilaks on their forehead. Speaking at an event in Badami to inaugurate a lake rejuvenation project on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said he was “afraid of people who wear kumkum” on their forehead and questioned their ability to work. “I am scared of people who wear kumkum. You have to do the work well and finish it on time. I don’t know…I have this fear about people who wear such long tilaks on their forehead,” the Congress leader said amid peals of laughter from the crowd.