'ఇక్కడ సెల్ఫీ, ఫోన్ బటన్ నొక్కితే చైనాలో ఉద్యోగాలు'

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Rahul Gandhi, while campaigning in Himachal Pradesh, employed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's penchant for selfies to repeat his assertion that the premier's "Make in India" mission has gone bust. "When you take a selfie, you're helping the youth of China, not India," the Congress Vice-President said in elaboration of his claim that while China is creating jobs with manufacturing, India is leaving its youth unemployed.