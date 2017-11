కొత్త రికార్డులతో ప్రారంభమైన మార్కెట్లు, జోరుమీదున్న సెన్సెక్స్, నిఫ్టీ..

National

English summary

The Sensex and Nifty fell off their record highs marginally in afternoon trade on Tuesday amid Asian shares touching their highest in a decade, while oil prices edged down after surging to a more than two-year peak as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cracked down on corruption. While the Sensex was trading 0.22 percent or 73 points lower at 33,657 level, the Nifty was down 0.24 percent or 25 points at 10,426 level. We look at key highlights, which will affect the market today.