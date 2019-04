ఏపీ, తెలంగాణ సహా దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలపై ఉగ్రదాడి: రైళ్లు టార్గెట్: లారీ డ్రైవర్ నుంచి పక్కా సమాచారం

English summary

The alert comes at a time when security and intelligence agencies are concerned about the existence of sleeper cells on Indian soil that could be linked to the group that carried out bombings in Sri Lanka, where 253 people were killed on Sunday during Easter celebrations. A caller claiming to be a lorry driver said major cities in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra and Puducherry would be hit by terror attacks… (which) will take place on trains, said the letter issued by Karnataka director general of police to the states mentioned in the tip. Karnataka DG-IGP writes to DGs of Tami Nadu, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Puducherry, Goa, Maharashtra following a phone call by a man 'claiming to have info that cities in Tamil Nadu, K'taka, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Puducherry, Goa, Maharashtra will be hit by terror attacks'.