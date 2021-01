శివమొగ్గలో భారీ పేలుడు: 15 మంది మృతి?, భూమి కంపించడంతో భయంతో జనం పరుగులు

#BREAKING : 6 dead after major explosion of truckload of explosives (dynamite), suspected to be meant for mining, in Karnataka's #Shivamogga district. Major earthquake like tremors around 10:30pm had spread panic in the area. Death toll likely to increase. pic.twitter.com/V8I9DyO2Pl

English summary

Several people are feared dead in a blast at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, according to the police.“The exact number is not confirmed right now as it is dark,” a police officer told.