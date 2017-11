National

Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Dear Hardik Patel, don't worry. I m with you. And right to sex is a fundamental right. No one has right to breach your privacy.

English summary

Hardik Patel has nothing to be ashamed of, said young Gujarat politician Jignesh Mevani as he tweeted, "Right to sex is a fundamental right. No one has right to breach your privacy."