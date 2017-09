మరి మోడీయే అన్నారుగా: యశ్వంత్ ను వెనకేసుకొచ్చిన శత్రుఘ్న సిన్హా

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Yashwant Sinha, who in a damning column slammed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the economic "mess", is a "true statesman" who has both the party's as well as the national interest in mind, senior BJP leader and Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha said today. In a series of tweets a day after Yashwant Sinha's column, 'I need to speak up now', was published in The Indian Express, the actor-turned-politician said, "Mr Yashwant Sinha is a true statesman and a tried and tested man of wisdom, who has proven himself as one of the best and most successful Finance Ministers of the country." "I am of the firm opinion that everything that has been written by Mr Sinha is entirely in the party's and national interest. Only recently our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that the nation is bigger than the party.National interest comes first," the Patna Sahib MP tweeted.