కరోనా ప్రళయం: దేశంలో నయా రికార్డ్: ఒక్కరోజులో 70 వేలకు చేరువగా: ప్రతి నిమిషానికీ

English summary

Single day spike 69,652 cases and 977 deaths reported in India in the past 24 hours. The COVID19 tally in the country rises to 28,36,926 including 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 discharges. The total deaths were reached at 53,866 deaths. ఒక్కరోజులో 69,652 కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు: