టెక్కీలకు షాక్: ఆ 6 కంపెనీల్లో 4,157 మంది తొలగింపు, కొత్త ఉద్యోగాల్లేవు

English summary

The $156-billion Indian IT industry, often called the biggest job creator in the organised sector, is seeing a tectonic shift in recruitment.For the first six months of the fiscal, Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra have all seen their employee strength actually decline — quite sharply in Cognizant's case (by over 5,000).