సింగర్ బాలు ఆరోగ్యంపై తనయుడు చరణ్ .. సోమవారం శుభవార్త వింటామంటూ

English summary

SP Charan told good news to all those who prayed for the recovery of Bala Subrahmanyam. Balasubrahmanyam, who is being treated at the MGM Healthcare Hospital, is recovering a little. "My father's health is stable for the fourth day in a row. I hope i will listen a good news on my father's health by next Monday. I look forward to that day," Charan said in a video.