బిగ్గరగా మాట్లాడినా కరోనా వ్యాప్తి - అసెంబ్లీ స్పీకర్ అనూహ్య వ్యాఖ్యలు - ఆటాడుకున్న ఎమ్మెల్యేలు

English summary

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Tuesday said speaking loudly can help spread the novel coronavirus as he asked the MLAs to strictly abide by the Covid-19 protocol during the session. At the beginning of the Himachal Assembly session on the second day, Vipin Singh Parmar said, "As per standard operating procedure, speaking loudly could also help spread the virus. So, talk in a normal way to check spread of novel coronavirus."