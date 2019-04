క్లైమాక్స్ లో సూపర్ స్టార్ ఎంట్రీ! సుమలత కోసం.. చివరిరోజు రోడ్ షో, బహిరంగ సభ!

English summary

Sumalatha Ambareesh is contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya. As of now, Sandalwood superstars Yash and Darshan are seen actively campaigning for her. While some are happy to see that Sumalatha might be able to take forward Ambareesh's legacy, a few are highly critical about the support she's receiving from the people from the industry. And now, it has been said that superstar Rajinikanth might be campaigning for Sumalatha. However, the actress has issued a statement about actors such as Shatrughan Sinha and Mohan Babu supporting her.