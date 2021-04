అయినా సరే హాజరైన జస్టిస్ ఎన్వీ రమణ -అసంపూర్ణంగా సుప్రీంకోర్టు కొలీజియం భేటీ -సీజేఐ బోబ్డే రికార్డు

English summary

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde Thursday held its scheduled meeting to discuss possible candidates for appointment of judges in higher judiciary, but it remained inconclusive, sources said. The brief collegium meeting was attended by all the five senior-most judges including Justice N V Ramana who has been appointed as the next CJI by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 6, they said. No decision could be taken, they said and rubbished certain news reports of purported differences among some collegium members.