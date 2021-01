కేంద్రానికి సుప్రీం షాక్ .. వ్యవసాయ చట్టాలను నిలిపివేస్తారా ? మేం ఆ పని చెయ్యాలా ?

English summary

The Supreme Court bench on Monday (January 11) rapped the central government as the top court bench, led by Chief Justice SA Bobde, started hearing key petitions related to farmers' protests. The top court is learned to have asked the Centre what should be your step if the court would suspend implementation of the new farm laws. Chief Justice SA Bobde said. "We don't know what negotiations are going on? Can the farm laws be put on hold for some time? while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the three farm laws. The CJI said that "our objective is to find a solution to the problem."