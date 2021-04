కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘంలో అనూహ్యం -నూతన సీఈసీగా సుశీల్ చంద్ర -సునీల్ అరోరా ముందస్తు రిటైర్మెంట్

English summary

Sushil Chandra has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India. He will take charge on Tuesday and serve for a little under a year before retiring on May 14, 2022. Mr Chandra, 63, who was appointed Election Commissioner in February 2019, weeks before the Lok Sabha election, replaces Sunil Arora as India's top poll official. During his term in office he will oversee the conduct of polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.