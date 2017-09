డ్రీమర్స్, హెచ్-1బీ వీసాల ఇష్యూ: అమెరికాలో గట్టిగానే ప్రస్తావించిన సుష్మా స్వరాజ్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A day before her speech at United Nations General Assembly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday held a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The big focus of the meeting was measures taken to curb terrorism and regional issues with a focus of Pakistan, Afghanistan. This comes a day after Pakistan PM Abbasi upped the ante at UNGA by accusing India of indulging in cross-border terrorism and of human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir. Contentious issues for Indian- Americans like H1B visa and DACA were also discussed during the meeting.