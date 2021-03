తమిళనాడు ఎన్నికల పోరు ... కమల్ హాసన్ పై నటి గౌతమి సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Kamal Haasan says they will make changes in the state if they come to power, do people really want such a change? BJP leader and actress Gautami said that it will be known on the second day of May when the counting will take place. She alleged that Kamal Haasan was using marketing magic to deceive people. Gautami, who had been lived with Kamal Haasan , is now targeting Kamal Haasan in the run-up to the elections and it has become interesting in Tamil Nadu politics.