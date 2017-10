తమిళనాడులో వద్దంటే వాన.. వణికిన చెన్నై, వచ్చే 24 గంటల్లో అతి భారీ వర్షాలు..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

At least one person was killed in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu as rains lashed in several parts of the state, partially disrupting normal life in some areas. The showers caused traffic snarls and inundation, though it brought cheers in several parts hit by water scarcity. Several schools in the state were closed ahead of schedule as the city experienced heavy showers. Due to the heavy rains, the mud wall of a hut collapsed killing a 38-year-old man in Thinnaiyoor near Thanjavur district’s Orathanadu, police said. The intermittent rains, under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over South West Bay of Bengal, began on Sunday night in parts of the state and intensified on Monday morning.