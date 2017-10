షాకింగ్: 5000 మంది ఉద్యోగులకు ‘టాటా’!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

he Tata Group informed the government on Friday that it plans to shut its wireless business, bringing an end to its 21-year-old phone services venture. Tata group chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal and Tata TeleservicesBSE -12.37 % managing director N Srinath were among executives who met Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials and discussed ways of surrendering or selling their existing spectrum holdings, some of which have been allocated administratively by the government and some of which have been bought through spectrum sales over the last few years. Tata Teleservices is the telecom unit of the Tata Group.