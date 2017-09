National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Shareholders of Tata Sons Ltd on Thursday voted in favour of the Tata group holding firm becoming a private company in the first general meeting under the chairmanship of N Chandrasekaran. The move was opposed by the Mistry family, represented by a proxy. The family owns an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons. Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons, has opposed the move to take the holding company public because it will restrain the ability of his family firms to sell their stake. With the shareholders approving Tata Sons’ plan, the Mistry firms will now need the approval of the company’s board to sell their shares. The Mistry firms will likely challenge this legally.