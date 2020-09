చిన్నారులే టీచర్లుగా .. సరదా వేడుకకు కరోనా ఎఫెక్ట్ ... తొలిసారి సోషల్ మీడియా,డిజిటల్ వేదికలలో టీచర్స

English summary

Teachers' Day has come and children are incarnated as teachers. Lots of flowers are given to their favorite teachers to celebrate. The students are going to teach lessons like their teachers. Teachers' Day is a festival day in schools and colleges. A celebration. Such a celebration could not be celebrated this year due to the corona virus epidemic. Students were confined to their homes as schools and colleges did not open. With this, the student world is becoming very dull. only the teachers day rememberance in digital platforms and online , social media