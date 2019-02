ఉగ్రవాదానికి మతం, జాతి లేదు .. కాంగ్రెస్ నేత సిద్దూ వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

A day after 40 CRPF jawans were martyred when explosive-laden SUV rammed into one of the buses out of a 70-vehicle CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said: "Terrorism has no religion, no nation". Sidhu also said only talks can resolve India's differences with Pakistan. Sidhu's comment is in sharp contrast to what his party chief Rahul Gandhi had to say on Pulwama attack earlier in the day. Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the dastardly attack in Pulwama and said the entire Opposition stands with the government and the security forces. retired Major General GD Bakshi said Sidhu has not faced what the CRPF has, what men in uniform routinely do in conflict areas. Bakshi called Sidhu's comment "shameful".