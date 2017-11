కాబోయే భార్య కోరిక.. హెలికాప్టర్ లో దిగిన వరుడు! అవాక్కయిన ఊరి జనం..

National

In what seems to be a scene out of a Bollywood movie, a groom from Jaipur made a grand entry at his wedding venue in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh in a helicopter, thus fulfilling the dream of his bride.The groom, whose name is the same as Bolkywood's King Khan, wanted his wedding to be unique and thus chose to arrive in a helicopter.This Shahrukh Khan's bride Tanzim hails from a poor family. However the native of the Kotwali town of Bijnor district in UP had always dreamt that her family would bid her farewell after marriage in an extraordinary way. Khan arrived in a helicopter in order to make her dream come true.