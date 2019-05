ఎన్డీఏ, యూపీఏ .. తప్పితే నెక్ట్స్ ఎవరు ? ఢిల్లీ పీఠం ఎక్కేదెవరు ? ...

English summary

Exit polls suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a landslide victory when votes are counted on Thursday. But if the polls are wrong, he may need outside help to form government. Here's a list of kingmakers -- regional political leaders with clout across various Indian states -- who may decide whether the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party or their biggest political rival, Rahul Gandhi's Indian National Congress, can reach the 272 seats needed for a majority.