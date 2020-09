మోదీ, దోవల్ సెక్యూరిటీ డేటా చోరి? - ఎన్ఐసీ కంప్యూటర్లపై సైబర్ దాడి - దర్యాప్తులో సంచలన అంశాలు

English summary

In a major security breach, more than 100 computers of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which is responsible for securing critical cyber infrastructure in the country and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), were found to be compromised. Soon after the bug was identified, Delhi Police’s special cell registered a case under the Information Technology (IT) Act early September and began investigation, which led them to a firm in Bengaluru, from where the bug was generated.