రన్నింగ్ ట్రైన్ నుండి ముగ్గురు తోసివేత?

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Three Muslim men, including a cleric, were on Wednesday night allegedly thrashed and thrown out of a moving train by unidentified persons. The men reportedly boarded a train in New Delhi and were on their way to their village in Baghpat when a tiff with some youth led to the alleged assault, Baghpat SP Jaiprakash Singh told news agency PTI.