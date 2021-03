టైమ్స్ నౌ సర్వే : తమిళ జనం లెక్క ఇదే... ఏ పార్టీని గెలిపించబోతున్నారు.. సీఎంగా ఎవరికి జై కొడుతున్నారు..

English summary

The state of Tamil Nadu is set to head to the polls in a single phase election commencing on April 6. Since 1967, politics in Tamil Nadu, with its 234 seats, has been dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to which the late J Jayalalithaa belonged. However, over the last few decades, a number of smaller parties have emerged, most notably the AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran, the nephew of Sasikala.