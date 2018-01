ముందువరుసలో కూర్చుని నిద్రలోకి జారుకున్న సీఎం!

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Rahul Gandhi to Congress - I'm your president now. Will you all be loyal & follow what I do #Siddaramaiah - say no more my master ! pic.twitter.com/KsR3lgOBwS

English summary

Siddaramaiah once again became the topic of jokes on Twitter after the Karnataka Chief Minister was seen dozing away with not a care in the world at a Congress event in Madikeri on Tuesday.