మహిళను రెండో పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న తల్లి... విచిత్ర ప్రవర్తన.. శివుడు,శక్తి అంటూ కన్నబిడ్డలనే నరబలికి...

English summary

A strange incident has come to light in Tamil Nadu. The incident seems to be reminiscent of the incident that erupted two months ago in Madanapalle, Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. In Madanapalle, it is known that two highly educated parents sacrificed their children in the name of Shiva Puja. Recently in Tamil Nadu too, a mother calling her children Shiva and Shakti was tried to sacrifice them.