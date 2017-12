శుభవార్త: రెండు మార్గాల్లో 200 కి.మీ. వేగంతో ప్రయాణించే కొత్త రైళ్లు

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The government has included two big railway projects in the Pink Book 2017-18, under which the Indian Railways would develop two speed-raising projects - Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah - covering over 3,000km-long route. The entire project would entail a cost of over Rs 18,000 crore. The trains would run at a speed of 200kmph on these tracks. Both of these projects would cover total 11 states of the country.