మాఫియా డాన్ చోటా రాజన్ బతికే ఉన్నాడు... ఆ ప్రచారంలో నిజం లేదు... ఎయిమ్స్ కీలక ప్రకటన..

Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of #COVID19 : AIIMS official (File photo) pic.twitter.com/gvAgKDuPqC

English summary

Underworld don and gangster Rajendra Nikalje, also known as Chhota Rajan, is still alive.He was admitted to AIIMS on 26 April after being tested positive for COVID-19.According to news reports, it was said that Chhota Rajan has died due to Covid-19.