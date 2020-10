English summary

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new ‘Teaching-Learning and Results for States’ (STARS) program under the National Education Policy (NEP). 5718 crore rupees will be spent under the World Bank assisted program. union Minister Prakash Javadekar told. minister also said that the cabinet has also approved a special package of Rs 529 crore under the National Rural Livelihood Campaign ‘Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.