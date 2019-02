అమెరికన్ సీల్స్ చేయలేనిది.. మనం ఎందుకు చేయలేం: 24 గంటల్లో ఏదైనా జరగొచ్చు

English summary

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday referred to the United States navy seals operation in Pakistan's Abbottabad in 2011 to kill Ad-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and said that anything is possible today. Arun Jaitley's statement has come hours after Pakistani jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and even dropped bombs near Indian Army post in Rajouri sector. "If US navy seals can kill Obama, anything is possible today. A week is too long a time in politics. The way the nation has rallied behind us in the last one week, it seems like a week slipped by too quickly. I recall how the United States' seals took away Osama bin Laden from inside an Abbottabad compound in Pakistan. We would think why can't we do it? That was the thought. Today, we know we can do it," Arun Jaitley said.