మూడోసారి సీఎం పదవి మూడు రోజులే: యడ్యూరప్పను వెన్నాడుతున్న దురదృష్టం

BS Yeddyurappa's tenure as Karnataka chief minister eventually lasted only for three days. On Saturday,Yeddyurappa become the Chief Minister for the first time in October 2007 in the BJP-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) coalition government, he lasted in the post for over a month, as the regional party (JD-S) withdrew support, resulting in its fall in November 2007.