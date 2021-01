కూతురి అక్రమ సంబంధంపై తండ్రి ఫైర్ -అత్తింట్లో ప్రియుడితో పట్టుబడ్డ యువతి -చివరికి భారీ ట్విస్ట్

English summary

A newly-married woman was allegedly shot dead by her father in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the details, the 20-year-old woman, identified as Swati was accused by her in-laws of continuing her illicit relationship with her alleged lover. The accused father of the woman, Chandra Mohan Singh was reportedly upset over the development and fired three shots at Swati from a close-range killing her on the spot.