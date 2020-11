దీపావళి వేళ.. పోలీస్ జీపుకు తలబాదుకుంటూ రోధించిన చిన్నారి... ప్రతీ ఒక్కరినీ కదిలిస్తున్న వీడియో...

English summary

Several state governments have banned the sale of firecrackers during Diwali, and the police have taken a strict stand on this order and necessary actions to crack down on the sales of crackers. In UP's Bulandshahr, the police seem to have gotten carried away as they went a fierce rampage while cracking down on firecracker sellers. Amidst the chaos, one video has gone viral on social media and drawn severe backlash towards the UP police for their insensitive behavior.