హాథ్రస్: డెరెక్ ఓబ్రెయిన్ సహా టీఎంసీ అడ్డగింత, కిందపడిపోయిన ఎంపీ(వీడియో)

Adelegation of Trinamool Congress MPs was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police from entering Hathras on Friday. Visuals from the scene show Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena pushing Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien to the ground after a scuffle broke out between the police and the delegation.