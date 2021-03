English summary

After making headlines over his controversial "ripped jeans" comment, the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat, is back with another -- this time blaming the US for "200 years of rule in India". Rawat on Sunday said people with fewer “units (family members)” had ended up getting less government rations during the Covid-19 lockdown as compared to those who “reproduced 20”, creating “jealousy”, saying it was their fault for not reproducing enough.