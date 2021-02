ఉత్తరాఖండ్ జలప్రళయం -సొరంగంలో చిక్కుకున్న 16 మందిని కాపాడిన ఐటీబీపీ

English summary

There was an under constructed tunnel near Tapovan dam in Uttarakhand where around 20 workers are stranded. ITBP has rescued all 16 people. A major tragedy was reported in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday after a glacier broke in Dhauli Ganga valley in the Joshimath area. Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area.